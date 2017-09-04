Zimbabwe: Akbay Shifts Blame to Executive

Bulawayo — Highlanders coach Erol Akbay yesterday accused the Bulawayo giants' executive of lying to him that the club had money to buy quality players before the start of the season.

The Dutchman, who made dramatic claims last week that his former assistant Amini Soma-Phiri was sabotaging him in his duties and asked for the return of goalkeeper's coach Cosmas "Tsano" Zulu, said this after Bosso fell to Chapungu in a match largely boycotted by the club's fans at Hartsfield.

It was Bosso's fourth straight loss in the Catsle Lager Premier Soccer League since the beginning of the second part of the season.

A 79th minute goal by substitute Brighton Mugoni condemned the once mighty Bosso to 360 minutes of league football without a win.

"In December when I was going home (Netherlands), I asked the executive if there was money to buy players and they said yes, don't worry there is money enough for you," said Akbay.

"I called them when I was home and they again said money was enough for me to get good players, but in January when I came back, they told me there was no more money to buy players.

"We are missing good strikers. I gave them a lot of names that I wanted, but I was told there was no money. This executive does not want good strikers in our team because they did nothing about the players which I wanted."

The Dutchman said he was not panicking and was not in crisis, but it was the club which was in a crisis.

"Highlanders have a crisis, not me. I know what I am doing and my heart is very clean. I know where the problem is and it's the strike force."

However, Highlanders acting chairman Modern Ngwenya immediately hit back, saying it was not true that they promised Akbay money to buy players.

"It's not true, the guy has got strikers that he recommended to us and this blame game of saying the executive did not buy strikers is not true.

"Which strikers did he recommend to us and we failed to get save for Obadiah Tarumbwa, who is contracted to Chicken Inn?

"This blame game will never help us at all; it's not fair when a bad workman blames his tool. Does he want me to get onto the field and score; it's not fair at all," said Ngwenya.

"Akbay should stop criticising everyone and rather concentrate on rectifying his own weaknesses. Initially, he was blaming Soma-Phiri, who excused himself and now he is blaming the executive. He blames everyone except himself and yet the buck stops with him in the dugout," Ngwenya charged.

The horror moment for Bosso came when Mugoni punished them for leaving him unattended to slot home in the 79th minute.

"It was a very tough game. I think Highlanders were better in the first half, always first on the ball and in the second half we realised that our guys were getting tired and hence those substitutes," said Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni.

"When the substitutes came in, they managed to change the complexion of the game."

Teams

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, C. Siamalonga (H. Moyo 77th min), B. Ncube, R. Kutsanzira, A. Silla, K. Nadolo, R. Lunga (R. Matema 57th min), B. Banda, T. Ndlovu (T. Ngulube 84th min) G. Nyoni, B. Phiri

Chapungu: R. Mazingi, C. Mativenga, R. Sibanda, B. Mbavarira, C. Kwaramba, M. Muchangami, I. Nyoni (B. Mugoni 61st min), T. Chitora, A.Tavarwisa, P. Khumbula (B. Sahondo 63rd min), P. Marufu (L. Gwerina 49th min)

Highlanders... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 0

Chapungu United... ... ... ... (0) 1