Somalia: Puntland and Galmudug Officials to Meet in Galkayo

A meeting between Puntland and Galmudug officials are expected to hold talks in Galkayo town, aiming to stabilize the region of Mudug which is beset by recurrent clashes.

The Vice presidents of Puntland and Galmudug, Abdihakim Omar "Amay" and Galmudug Mohamed Abdi Hashi arrived in Galkayo town on Saturday to participate in the meeting.

During the talks, the leaders will focus on the conflict between two clan militias hail from the nighbouring states in eastern Mudug region.

Puntland and Galmudug administrations have recently formed a joint police forces operating in Galkayo to prevent acts of insecurity and targeted assassinations.