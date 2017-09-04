Somalia: Somali Foreign Affairs Ministry Officials Ordered to Stay Away From Media

The Federal Government of Somalia has ordered senior staff and diplomats at the ministry of foreign affairs to keep off the media.

In a letter sent to all diplomatic missions across,the ministry cautioned the staff from talking to the press without permission from office headquarters in Mogadishu.

The permanent secretary of the ministry of foreign affairs ambassador Ali Mohamed Ali has also banned all diplomats below the rank of representative from giving details to the media on any capacity or on the behalf of the government in Mogadishu.

The move comes days after another letter appeared in the mainstream media in which the federal government through its ministry of foreign affairs requested urgent US military intervention to curb Alshabaab and Islamic state uranium export to Islamic republic of Iran.

No official communication yet from the ministry to deny or confirm the request made to the US embassy in Mogadishu.