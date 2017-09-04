Zimbabwe: Panties Expose Cheating Cop

A police officer who assaulted his wife with an electric cable after a dispute over a pair of panties found in his car has been fined $200 by a Chitungwiza Magistrate.

Clearance Lunga (39) of Unit N in Seke, Chitungwiza and based at Police Protection Unit Escorts at Morris Depot, also assaulted his wife -- Sekai Madziyanheyo (34) -- following a dispute over her cellphone.

Lunga, who was suspected to be drunk, arrived home from work around midnight last week and found Madziyanheyo fast asleep. He asked her to hand him his shirt since he wanted to go to the Heroes Acre. When Madziyanheyo was looking for the shirt, Lunga took her cellphone and started scrolling it. Without warning, Lunga took an electric cable which he used to whack Madziyanheyo several times and she sustained bruises.

Two days later, Madziyanheyo found a pair of female underwear in Lunga's car as they were driving to town. She demanded to know who the owner of the panties was.

This did not go down well with Lunga who, in a fit of rage, punched her. Madziyanheyo suffered a swollen forehead and was referred to hospital.

She reported the matter to the police leading to Lunga's arrest. Lunga pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence charges when he appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora.

Mrs Chigodora fined him $200 and slapped him with a wholly suspended two-month prison term.

Mr Farayi Katonha prosecuted.