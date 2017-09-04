4 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: PDP Sympathizes With Benue Flood Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dirisu Yakubu

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday sympathized with the government and people of Benue State over the devastating flood that wreaked damage on farmlands and displaced thousands of inhabitants in about 24 communities including Makurdi, the state capital.

In a statement signed by the Head, Publicity Division, Chinwe Nnorom, the party condemned the inability of government to quickly mobilize aids for the victims, many of whom lost valuable possessions.

"Report has it that the flood disaster which occured few days ago displaced more than one hundred and 10,000 citizens of the State and destroyed hectares of farm lands.

"We condemn the slow response of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the disaster. We wonder why NEMA, an agency created by the federal government with the mandate to respond speedily in times of emergency will wait for the so called presidential directives" before performing its duties.

"In view of the above, we consider NEMA's action unfortunate and unprofessional. We therefore advise all agencies of government whose duty it is to provide emergency services to do so promptly in order to save lives."

We call on both the states and federal governments to be more proactive by taking adequate steps to put in place mechanisms that will curtail such level of disaster in other flood prone areas across the country.

"We pray for the souls of all those that lost their lives to rest in perfect peace and console all the affected families to bear this irreparable loss," the statement read.

Nigeria

Buhari, Not I, Should Be Detained - Biafra Leader

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari and the Director-General of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.