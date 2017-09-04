3 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Wooden Bike Enters Rwandan Market

By Frederic Byumvuhore

A locally manufactured wooden bicycle is the latest product by the innovative Sina Gerard's Entreprise Urwibutso which is being showcased at the 20th Kigali International Expo at Gikondo grounds.

80 per cent of materials the making up the bicycle are from the eucalyptus tree.

The bicycle is attracting a lot of attention at the expo and Sina Gerard, the owner of Enterprise Urwibutso, said that the idea to make the bike was initiated in line with fully utilising the wooden products in his furniture shop.

"The government has taken measures to promote locally made products. Rwandans should be the first promoters for local products instead of praising other products from abroad. The new product eases movement of people, as well as supporting them during sports," Sina said.

He said that the enterprise is showcasing the product to gather clients' feedbacks and comments so that they can fix final cost which he says will be cheaper comparing to the cost of the normal imported bicycle.

"Our main target is to expand the market. We, Rwandans, should think of how to reduce money spent on materials made abroad," Sina added.

However, Jean-Michel Nshuti who works in marketing department at Sina Gerard's Entreprise Urwibutso, revealed that the cost of the bike would not go beyond Rwf 80,000.

