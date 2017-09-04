Rwanda: FIFA Directs Ferwafa to Postpone Elections

World football governing body, Fifa, has asked Rwandan Football Association (Ferwafa) to postpone the forthcoming presidential elections following concerns raised by 14 Ferwafa General Assembly members.

The incumbent Vincent Nzamwit is being challenged by Albert Mwanafunzi in the election that had been initially scheduled for on September 10.

Ferwafa received the letter on Friday, signed by Secretary General Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura, in which she requested that the elections be postponed till further notice.

In a letter written in French and seen by Sunday Sport, Samoura noted that they have observed some irregularities in the upcoming elections.

It all started with a letter sent to Fifa on August 25, 2017, by 14 Ferwafa General Assembly members complaining of a number of issues including lack of transparency and violation of FIFA electoral code.

The Spokesperson for 'Rwanda Football Coalition for Change' a group that says it strives for positive change in Rwandan football, Fidele Kanamugire, said that they observed that the electoral process lacked proper procedures.

He, therefore, claims that they requested Ferwafa to make alterations to suit Fifa standards but the local body replied that each FA has the right to establish its own regulations that govern their functionality.

"We disagreed with their response because they know there are standards and regulations that must be followed by all Fifa member Associstions, which prompted us to seek for Fifa intervention and we're happy that our concerns were heard," Kanamugire said on Saturday.

Kanamugire noted that Fifa standard rules state that an independent Electoral Commission should be appointed six months before the election dates; the commission must not include someone working in government and there should be an arbitration team, in case of any appeal that may arise.

He further noted that, according to standard procedure, the federation's Secretary General, Tharcille Latifa Uwamahoro, is supposed to be on the Electoral Commission but in Ferwafa's case, she is not.

Kanamugire also faulted the Electoral Commission, headed by APR secretary general Adoph Kalisa, of setting unrealistic conditions for the opposition candidates and some members, who submitted their credentials to stand for other positions, were turned down.

"This is why we requested for Fifa to intervene for the good of our football, all we want is for the elections to be free and fair and free-we are gland that Fifa has stepped in to enforce transparency as a prerequisite of fairness," he explained.

Nzamwita acknowledged receiving the letter and revealed that he talked to Fifa Secretary General Samoura on Friday night over the issue and she advised them on what they need to do to ensure that Ferwafa regulations match with the Fifa status.

"Fifa has agreed to send a team of experts to help us align our regulations to be in conformity with the Fifa status then after we will summon an extraordinary general assembly to approve them before calling for an elective general assembly," Nzamwita said in a statement posted on Ferwafa website.