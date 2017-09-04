4 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Woman Bashes Hubby Over Sex

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Joe Gratz/Flickr
(File photo).
By Victor Maphosa

A Harare woman has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting her 69-year-old husband, who had refused to have sexual intercourse with her. Otilia Kakunguwo (53) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Annie Ndiraya facing charges of assault. She was remanded to September 12 on $30 bail.

Allegations are that on August 16, Kakunguwo and her husband, Ngonidzashe Muzheki Choga, were sleeping in separate rooms at their home since they were having misunderstandings.

It is alleged that on the same night, Kakunguwo decided to go to her husband's room and requested to discuss methods of ironing out their differences.

Choga agreed to discuss with her. The court heard that during the course of the discussion, Kakunguwo requested to have sexual intercourse with Choga, but he turned her request down. This did not go well with Kakunguwo, who became violent and started battering her husband on the head and punching him.

Zimbabwe

Mandela Forgot Why He Was in Jail - Mugabe

President Robert Mugabe says Nelson Mandela cherished his personal freedom over the economic freedom of his people,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.