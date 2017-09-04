Nigeria: Lions Play for Honour Against Eagles

Indomitable Lions are keen to defend their honour when they confront the Super Eagles in today's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Yaounde.

After being subjected to a 4-0 defeat at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on September 1, the Lions are starring elimination in the race to qualify for Russia 2018, which Coach Hugo Broos conceded was over.

Speaking to reporters ahead of today's match, the Belgian coach said, "today's game against Nigeria is a matter of honour, especially after our defeat. To qualify for the 2018 World Cup, we would have to win our last three games and Nigeria must lose all their remaining matches.I do not think it can happen, but we have an honour to defend.I hope that the players will be in the same state of mind as me".