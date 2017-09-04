Nigeria: Resident Doctors Proceed On Indefinite Strike, Reject Govt's Offer

Abuja — Resident Doctors this morning announced that they have commenced indefinite strike.

The doctors under the umbrella of National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD who had last week met with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole where government made some offers to them said they rejected the offers.

A one paragraph statement signed by NARD President, Dr. Onyebueze John in Abuja read, "Rising from our NEC meeting, which started by 7pm yesterday and ended 3am today. NARD has resolved to reject the promissory offer from Government, and proceed on total and indefinite strike action until all items in her demand list for strike action are resolved by Government."