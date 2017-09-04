4 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Lesotho: Main Shareholder of a Large Company Accused of 'Extensive Manipulation of Financial Statements'

The main shareholder of Lesotho's largest milling company, Lesotho Flour Mills, has been accused of using an offshore tax haven and transfer pricing to avoid paying its partner, the government, dividends over a 19-year period. By BILLY NTAOTE for MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism Reporters.

Lesotho Flour Mills was established in 1979 and privatised in 1998, when multinational agro-processor Seaboard Overseas and Trading Group and a sister company bought a controlling stake for about $10-million, while a 49% stake remained with the government.

Headquartered in Kansas, US, Seaboard runs milling facilities in South America, the Caribbean and Africa, among other locations.

Lesotho Flour Mills (LFM) has four operations in Maseru: a feed mill, a flour mill, a maize mill and a sugar packaging plant.

Former board member Ramahoana Matlosa, who resigned from the board on 1 August, 2017, complained that the joint venture did not serve the interests of the government or Lesotho.

"Much needs to be done to protect the interests of the government, as the agreements signed in 1998 are written in a manner that is clearly skewed in favour of Seaboard interests against those of our country," he said in an interview.

