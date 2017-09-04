Rwanda: Volleyball League - Men's Playoff Finals Postponed

Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) has postponed the Men's league playoff finals between Gisagara and Kirehe from September 2 to 9.

However, Game 1 of the Women's finals between holders Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) and APR will be played on Sunday at the National Paralympic Committee Gymnasium in Remera.

On the same day, APR will be up against IPRC- South in Game 1 of the Men's third-place playoffs at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

The decision by the FRVB executive to reschedule the men's finals was based on grounds that Gisagara head coach Pierre Marshall Kwizera, a former Rwanda international, has a wedding this Saturday, which is expected to be attended by the volleyball fraternity.

Fidele Nyirimana's Kirehe reached the finals last weekend after outclassing IPRC-South 2-1 in the semi-finals. Kirehe lost the first game in three sets at home, but recovered to claim the second and third game.

League newcomers Gisagara reached the finals after beating former champions APR 2-0, winning the first game 3-1 and the second by the same score line.

The champions in both categories will represent Rwanda at the CAVB Club Championships next year.

Sept. 3

Women's finals, Game 1

APR vs RRA 3pm

Men's 3rd place

APR vs IPRC- South 3pm