2 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Over 80 Expected for Cimerwa Golf Tourney

By Hamza Nkuutu

Over 80 golfers are expected to take part in the inaugural CIMERWA Corporate Golf Tournament, which tees off today morning at the Par-72 Kigali golf course in Nyarutarama.

According to the Kigali Golf Club captain, Dr. Davis Kashaka, the competitors will comprise mainly corporate golfers from Rwanda and a few invited guests from abroad.

"For the first edition, we won't have any golfers from the region," Kashaka told Saturday Sport. Kashaka also disclosed that the national team players are not eligible to compete. "They played their round on Thursday so that they could have a free weekend," he said.

The one-day tournament, which will be played on Stroke Play format, has five categories namely; handicap 0-9, 10-18, 19-27 as well as seniors handicap 0-27 and ladies handicap 0-36.

At the end of the day, winners in the different categories will walk away with prizes ranging from trophies, golf trolley bags and cement.

Dr. Kashaka also announced that the tournament is expected to grow into one of the premier events on the local golf calendar, and in future will attract professional golfers from the entire region.

