Liberia: How Lack of Knowledge of Our Soils Hamper Agriculture Productivity in Liberia

The soil is a farmer's silent partner and the basis of farming. It is the basic resource of the agricultural development of any nation. Its knowledge, understanding, and conservation will yield the sustainable production of food and other agricultural activities and remains a matter of vital importance to the growth and development of the agricultural sector of any nation, not to mention, our nation, Liberia.

As Liberia enters a new era of growth and development, it is imperative and my ardent hope that the new administration will embrace innovation and modern technologies associated with the holistic improvement of our underperforming agriculture sector. The incoming administration is advised not to give lip service to our Nation most vital employment driven and poverty reduction sector, the agricultural-sector. The challenge for agricultural growth and development in Liberia cannot be overemphasized and requires legislative involvement, adequate budgetary support, and funding to give it the required jump start, it needs.

The time to be innovative and holistic in our nation's approach on how we plan our agriculture development agenda is becoming more imminent and has never been so pressing. We have to start with the natural resource that we have so abundantly, the arable land, soil and its education.

Our farming system has neglected this important approach of information that should have been the guiding tool to determine suitability for most crop production. Low agricultural productivity have resulted in Liberia importing more than 80% percent of its staple food , rice, making the Country vulnerable to food security and the volatility of global food prices .

Access to food also continues to be a very serious problem and should be one of the main pillars of Liberia's future agriculture development strategy. Preceding administrations have always come up with a mandate for the development of the agriculture sector, and have used such slogans like, " Going back to the soil ", The soil is a bank, invest in it ", Grow what you eat " which may have meant well but lacked real drivers to those messages; failing to take into consideration that information, training, knowledge, and understanding of our soil types, profile, location, nutrients distribution and suitability remains key to increasing production levels and sustainability in the agriculture sector.

Our farmers need education and basic land information in terms of soil suitability to maximize successful farming activity. Such messages need to be spread in our local vernaculars and dialects. Land or soil suitability in essence is the evaluation or fitness of any given type of land or soil for a defined agricultural or any sustainable agricultural production. It is sometimes crop specific.

From an agronomic, prospective, before any farming there are certain required steps and procedures that must be conducted on a given land area. It all starts with the soil. Knowing the land topography, soil survey, sampling, testing and analysis to determine pH and other basic information like available nutrients, texture, structure etc. are all vital components of a successful and sustainable farming system.

Foreign Companies that have concession agreements to invest in our agriculture sector, first begin with a survey and capability of our soils. They begin with the study of our soils and its suitability for the type of crop that they intend to cultivate. It's the same best agronomic practice and compliance to international standards should be instilled in our farming system.

Before farming, information and data of soils in certain geographic location should be made available or upon advisement by extension personnel to our farmers. The Ministry of Agriculture through the Department of Technical Services should have those vital soil suitability information based on the types of crop being cultivated, we cannot just conduct farming on any parcel of land in Liberia nor have concession agreements without a suitability report of our soils that is why most farming efforts fail and our yields have diminishing returns.

Poor farm management practices are another serious impediment contributes to most post-harvest losses in our farming system. Most farms in Liberia are fill with weeds which imposes a serious competition for nutrients with crops. Weed management is a practice that is very poor in Liberia, of which CARI, for example, is no role model.

The notion that Liberia has fertile soil is a myth. Fertile soils just do not exist. Even soils that are rich in humus layer are not permanent due to the fact that they are usually used up by plants during the first cultivation or washed away due to erosion or other physiological causes. In other cases, fertility is being replenished by the planting of legumes and other related crops.

It's about time our farmers get the required tech information and introduced to the use of commercial fertilizers. Our farmers need help with the basic understanding to know the vital importance of soil health and the role it plays in producing abundant harvest.

All of the above notations about knowledge and information of soils in Liberia, its suitability for crop production, nothing can be achieved in the absence of an- established soil laboratory, well equipped with trained laboratory techs to conduct soil testing and analysis which will help to determine our soil suitability on a regional level for the success of farming in Liberia.

For the purpose of information, there are four types of soils in Liberia, based on localization, and classification for farming. (Reed, 1951; CAAS-LIB, 2007; EPA 2007) Namely;

LATOSOLS or what is considered to be our laterite soils, they make up 75% of our land mass. This is the most productive soil for agriculture in the Country in terms of upland rice cultivation

LITHOSOLS these are the gravel soils, they occupy 17% of our land mass with higher gravel content. They have limited agriculture value and well suited for wild life and forest reserves

Regosols - Our sandy soils occupying 5 % of the land mass of the Country. This is located mainly along our coastal plains. This is very porous soils with low nutrients content and with low fertility and suitable for oil palm and coconut production. Alluvial soil - mainly our swamp soils, occupying 3% of our land mass found mainly along our streams and rivers. Well suited for swamp rice and other crop production and considered to be our mangrove swarm soils.

Such information, as indicated above and their various soil types distribution and location within the boundaries of Liberia is crucial will aid our farming efforts and assures a more productive and sustainable agriculture sector; one that our nation has wrestled with for a protracted period. Knowing where to plant, and what to plant based on crop adaptability and soil suitability is the way forward and the bedrock of a sustainable agricultural sector.

With the issue of the introduction of new crop variety into our farming system, knowledge of our soils is imperative and must be essential tools to help the Liberian farming system succeed in a new era of innovation and agricultural modernization. In terms of soil cultivation and mechanization, it is important to note that human muscles are extremely an important source of farm power throughout the developing world.

Our system of land clearing, soil preparation and cultivation is another important aspect of sustainable agriculture that needs some help for our smallholder farmers. There is a notion that, it is too early to educate and introduce our farmers to mechanized farming, that notion is wrong and will only retard the progress of the sector . Smallholder farmers acting on their own usually find investment in mechanized technology an expensive expedition but need government's assistance in self-help initiatives and forming corporatized .

Mechanization involves all levels of farming and processing technologies .From simple and basic hand tools to more sophisticated and motorized equipment. Such method will reduce hand labor and improve productivity. The use of soil cultivation tractors with implements such as disc and plough is one of the most energy hungry operations in agriculture. The time to replace the arduous hand hoe concepts that is adapted and practiced by our farmers is long over due.We need to get our farmers from the rudimentary practice of agriculture to some level of modernization.

There are systems now being utilized by other developing Countries in terms of agricultural mechanization. The system of (PPP) Public Private Partnership, that will involve the Ministry of Agriculture, Financial Institutions, Agro Machines Manufacturers and service providers to set up as an equipment to hire enterprises, were there is a demand from farmers to hire or leased mechanized equipment for a variety of value chain.

This scheme involves private investments in mechanized farming equipment as a business service provider. In other words farms machines can be used by farmers to help enhance mechanized farming in Liberia. Farm machines, like tractors, power tillers, mini harvesters and boom sprayers to help take our system of agriculture development to the next level. This will bring about the graduation from the practice of slash, burn and hand hoe cultivation practice to a more advance approach for the development of our war torn and devastating agriculture sector. This level of vision and innovation is highly demanded in every sector of the Liberian economy.

Solomon C. Hedd-Williams, Contributing Writer