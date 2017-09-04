4 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: President Brings Brisk Business to Gweru

By Locadia Mavhudzi

President Mugabe's visit to Gweru for the Presidential Youth Interface Rally brought brisk business to hotels and lodges in and around Gweru, the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe, has said.

In an interview on Saturday, HAZ Midlands Chapter secretary, Mr Thomas Nyirenda said hotels and lodges were 100 percent booked.

"It has been a good week for the hospitality industry. Fairmile Hotel, Village Lodge, Mpumalanga Lodge, Khanyi Guest Lodge and Tranquillity Lodges are currently at hundred percent booked," said Mr Nyirenda.

He said the boost in hospitality business had also spilled over to surrounding towns like Kwekwe and Shurugwi.

A snap survey by The Herald showed busy queues at food outlets and restaurants around town. Service stations, vendors and retail shops were not left out.

Gweru Hawkers and Vendors' Association acting chairperson Mr Lovemore Tingaka said they had taken advantage of the huge numbers and increased their stocks and wares.

Private homes, colleges and schools have also provided alternative accommodation.

Night clubs and bars also confirmed they had raised beer stocks as the event ignited night life in the city.

