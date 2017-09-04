Rwanda: Over 100 Refugees Train in Sports Administration

At least one hundred and seven refugees from six camps benefited from Sports and Administration training aimed at equipping them with skills that will help them also train other refugees in their respective camps.

The third phase of the four-day training ended on Thursday at Centre des Jeunes Olympafrica de Nyanza in Nyanza district, Southern Province.

According to the organizers, the programme is courtesy of the partnership between the International Olympic Committee and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to help refugees enjoy sports activities in the camps.

Eugene Nzabanterura, an official of the Rwanda National Olympics and Sports Committee (RNOSC), the trainees will go on to train their colleagues back in the camps in a bid to boost sports and change lives of refugees.

"Refugees should not live miserable lives just because they are refugees, we are aware that there are no sports facilities in the refugee camps and we are planning to construct them, starting with three camps," Nzabanterura said, noting that all six camps in Rwanda will benefit from the programme.

Meanwhile, the Director in charge of Sports and Youth at UNHCR-Rwanda, Protogene Ndwaniye, said that, "This is a positive move as it will help refugees be able to compete not only in the camps but also in other external competitions."

"We are hoping that this partnership will help them acquire more facilities and equipment which will help the youth in refugee camps gain more sports skills," he noted.

Rwanda has six camps scattered across the country and most of the refugees are youth, who need to practice sports to better their lives.