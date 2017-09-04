Rwanda: Patients Receive Aid to Celebrate Eid Al-Adha

Over 300 vulnerable patients at University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK) received food and sanitation materials worth Rwf1.5m on Eid al-Adha day.

The support was provided by the association of Rwandan Female Muslims named, "Intwari mu Mihigo" on Friday.

The Director General of CHUK, Dr Theobald Hategekimana, said the support is not only limited to physical but also is part of counselling patients who seem to live in loneliness.

"We call on social protection partners to continue working with us so that vulnerable patients are helped. We have committees in charge of social affairs at the hospital who help identify such needy patients. It is not only physical but also part of counselling patients," he said.

He explained that there are some patients who do not have care givers and therefore the support is timely.

"We commend this group of good Samaritans because they inspire other people to also help vulnerable groups. We have seen others paying Mutuelle de Sante for needy patients," he added.

Aisha Mukakomite, the coordinator of Intwari mu mihigo association, said the target is to mobilize more funds so that more vulnerable patients get support.

"We have different groups in the association who alternate to provide support to the patients. With this Eid al-Adha celebration, we wanted patients to also share the joy with others by getting food and sanitation materials," she said.

Triphine Bihoyiki is an old woman who has spent a whole year in CHUK and welcomed the support since she is very poor.

"I came from Rutsiro District. I arrived here in March last year and until now I get food and other support from well-wishers. My only remaining child cannot always be here because he is looking after the home," she said.