Zimbabwe: Bello the Hero

FC Platinum steely defender Gift Bello played a true captain's role as his flashing header in the 77th minute ensured his side collected the much-needed maximum points against a gritty Chipangano side, who were highly determined to get something from this tightly contested Castle Lager Premier league match played at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

With the cliffhanger match, which was on a knife-edge the whole afternoon seemingly headed for deserved share of the spoils, second half substitute Charles Sibanda sent in a teasing corner kick which was met by a powerful Bello header which hit the roof of the nets to leave the small band of travelling FC Platinum fans in delirium.

The lanky Sibanda had come in for Ali Sadiki in the 68th minute in a double substitution by Norman Mapeza which also saw Gerald Takwara replacing the ineffective Mhkokeli Dube.

The platinum miners had a bright opening half in which their play revolved around former Hwange hitman Gift Mbweti, who was proving to be a bag of snakes to the Hwange rearguard each time he was in possession.

The visitors forced Hwange goal minder Taimon Mvula into action as early as the 7th minute when the youthful shot stopper summoned all his reflexes to smother an Elvis Moyo effort from point blank range.

On the half hour mark, Mbweti turned Admire Banda inside out on the right flank before laying a sitter for a well-positioned Nqobizitha Masuku, who disappointed by miscuing his effort from the edge of the box as FC Platinum continued to turn the screws on the hosts. The pendulum shifted in the last stanza as Hwange came firing from all cylinders with attack after attack orchestrated by speedy midfielder Nathan Ziwini and striker Justine Kaunda.

Ziwini was to fluff a glorious opportunity to put Hwange ahead in the 52th minute after he latched onto a clever flick by Crybert Muvuti inside the box only for him to direct his effort into the skies.

Hwange continued to harass FC Platinum with some purposeful play, but the breakthrough proved elusive until they were punished thirteen minutes from time when Bello provided the important goal.

A double substitution by Bigboy Mawiwi in the later stages of the game, throwing in speedy forwards Tendai Mate and Delic Murimba for Muvuti and Gadzikwa respectively, could not help pull the game out of the fire as the FC Platinum defended solidly to the final whistle.

Mawiwi praised his charges for the fight despite the loss.

"The boys fought hard against an experienced side and we were unlucky to concede from a set piece. We will have to dust ourselves up and ensure that we win the next game against Bantu and I am sure we will prevail," he said.

Mapeza heaved a huge sigh of relief after the game as he admitted that his charges were made to work overtime for the win.

"Credit to Hwange for the good game and I am happy to get the vital three points. People always say Mapeza doesn't want to talk about the league, why should we always shout about it every day when we are all in this contest for the sole purpose of winning the league. Look at our position on the log we will continue working hard." said Mapeza.

Teams

Hwange: T Mvula; C Dickson; G Ndlovu; O Moyo; A Banda(O Lungu 81st min); C Muleya; A Tshuma; N Ziwini; J Kaunda; C Muvuti( G Takwara 76th min); S Gadzikwa( D Murimba 81st min)

FC Platinum: W Magalane; R Muduviwa; E Moyo; K Moyo; G Bello; W Mhango; R Chinyengetere; N Masuku( T Chinyama 48th min); A Sadiki( C Sibanda 68th min); M Dube( G Takwara 68th min); G Mbweti

Hwange... ... ... ... ... (0)0

FC Platinum... ... ... . (0)1