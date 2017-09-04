Malawian cyclist Stewart Kambewa, who came to prominence together with his colleague Kwame Kayira when they cycled 1,755kms from Nsanje to Chitipa and back to Blantyre for charity to raise funds to drill one borehole each in nine villages in nine districts, will venture into another charity event by cycling uphill for 10km whist standing only on September 9.

This time he targets to raise money to be used to pay for schools fees for two needy Form 4 students -- boy and a girl -- who are in government secondary schools.

Kambewa is challenging the public that if they think cycling uphill for 10km non-stop from Zomba Metro shop to Ku Chawe Inn is impossible, then they should place a bet of any amount and so far he has K130,000 as pledges from different people.

What prompted him to venture into this? "Last year in September, whilst I had gone for an interview at MBCtv, I met a woman who had gone at the station to ask for help as she was failing to raise school fees for her son.

"This saddened me but I couldn't help then. Since that time I have seen and heard a lot os stories of students dropping out of school both in secondary as well as colleges.

"Now I feel it is time to answer that call to help a few students with the little I may get. I have earmarked two secondary school students who are bright and brilliant in class but have challenges to raise fees -- one a girl (a border) and one a boy (day scholar) who will be identified by both me and the people who will give cash in support of the Chawe Challenge."

He added that he chose Chawe uphill route because it is tough and people will doubt if I can make it non-stop whilst cycling.

"I see the issue of students dropping out of school because of lack of fees in the sae context as taking up this challenge. They have an uphill to climb, getting the fees is not easy for them.

"So, let us stand up and fight for them. I am looking to raise K100,000 for the first term -- K45,000 for the border and K15,000 for day scholar. The remaining K40,000 will be for upkeep."

He said the challenge shall be filmed by Ulaya Classic, a body building outfit managed by renowned body builder, Charles Ulay -- one of the founders and pioneers of Weightlifting & Bodybuilding Association.

People are putting their bet through +265 997 111 444 and they can follow up on him through his Facebook account Stewart Kambewa.

For the 1,755kms adventure done last year, they set off on October 1 from Marka, Nsanje arriving Chitipa through Lakeshore Road on the 8th before travelling back to Mzuzu to Blantyre through Lilongwe arrived in Blantyre on October 15.

From the start, the group attracted partnership with Non Governmental Organisation Water Aid, which mobilised other NGOs in the country to support the initiative and a special welcome reception was organised for the cyclists as they passed through Lilongwe where guest of honour was Minister of Sports Henry Mussa and other high ranking officials from NGOs in Lilongwe and other government officials and the media.