Tanzania: Msuva Makes Taifa Stars Shine

Dar es Salaam — Former Young Africans winger Simon Msuva has made a strong comeback in Taifa Stars. Yesterday, he scored two goals in an international friendly match against Botswana's Zebras.

It was the second time for Taifa Stars to win against Zebras in the home ground.

The first victory was on March 26 when Stars won 2-0, thanks to goals scored by team captain and Belgium's side KRC Genk striker Mbwana Samatta.

Msuva, who plays for Difaa El Jadidah of Morocco, scored the first goal in the fifth minute after receiving a good pass from Mzamiru Yassin before scoring the second goal in the 61th second after another good pass from Shiza Kichuya.

The speed winger trained only one day with his fellow players as he faced travelling problems in Morocco. The player was granted a temporary visa which prohibits him to travel outside Morocco, but his team made efforts and secured a three-year visa.

The match was thrilling and Taifa Stars, led by Samatta displayed a superb performance.

Taifa Stars head coach Salum Mayanga praised players for outperforming their rivals. He promised that the team would enhance its performance in the next event.

"The boys played very well despite training together for five days only. We dominated the midfield and created several good chances. But we have to address some weaknesses to perform well in next international assignments. I believe Stars can be more aggressive."

Msuva is happy with the scores in his first match since he turned professional. "I am very happy to play for my nation and score the two goals. They have added my value in my team. I thank my fellow players for their strong cooperation."

Samatta also praised his fellow players for the efforts which have made all Tanzanians happy after the regulations time.

"It was a very tough match although it was very slower than the last match. I am happy with my fellow players' confidence and I believe we will post better results during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers matches."