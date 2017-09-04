3 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Cameroon: Nigeria Vs Cameroon - Udofia Boosts Eagles' Spirit With $20,000 for Each Goal

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
(file photo).

Businessman Aka Udofia has offered Super Eagles 20,000 dollars for each goal scored in Monday's 2018 FIFA World Cup second leg qualifying cracker against Cameroon.

In a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the young businessman from Akwa Ibom made the promise as he briefly greeted players and officials inside the chartered ARIK Bombadier CRJ 1000 aircraft just before take-off at the Ibom International Airport, Uyo on Sunday afternoon.

He said "I am a good friend of the NFF President, Mr Amaju Pinnick, and I am happy that I am here in time to see you guys before take-off for Yaounde.

"I watched the game against the Cameroonians here in Uyo on Friday and I am sure you have the ability to conquer them again in their own territory."

Udofia, Chief Executive Officer of Desicorn Company, announced to the applause of players and officials that "I promise to reward you with 20,000 dollars for every goal scored in Yaounde."

Three-time champions, Nigeria, will play Cameroon on Monday in Yaounde in a Day Four encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Africa qualifying race with five points clear of second-placed Zambia and seven ahead of third-placed Cameroon. (NAN)

More on This

We Are Keen to Finish What We Started - Mikel

Mikel John Obi- led Super Eagles arrived Yaounde on Sunday afternoon for Monday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.