4 September 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt, ASUU to Resume Negotiation After Eid-El-Kabir

Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige has said negotiation between the federal government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will resume after Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement issued by Mr Samuel Olowookere, deputy director (Press) in the ministry, Ngige said the meeting would hold shortly after the holidays as requested by the leadership of ASUU.

He also dispelled speculations of uncertainty over talks between the Federal Government and the union.

"Engagement of the striking ASUU members is still being handled by ministers of Labour and Employment and the ministers of Education.

"Issues of strike by an employee are a labour matter. The Minister of Labour and Employment is, therefore, synergising with his the Ministry of Education to resolve the dispute.

"This is normal procedure in government where ministers brief and report to the president or vice-president to streamline efforts and gains in a given assignment," he said.

