Nigeria: Purge Presidency of Hyenas, Jackals Now, Shehu Sani Tells Buhari

Kaduna — The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Senator Shehu Sani, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, purge his cabinet of hyenas, jackals and wolves in a bid to move the country forward.

Senator Sani, described the hyenas, jackals and wolves as those elements within the cycle of presidency that place personal interest above national interest.

The rights activist bared his mind while interacting with newsmen who paid him a sallah homage. He said there was the need for the president to overhaul his cabinet now more than ever before .

According to Senator Sani, who is the Senate committee chairman on local and foreign debts further described them as "the mafias that exists within presidency whose intents are different from that of president himself but they are part of what is called presidency.

"One thing the president need to do which is very important is a need for him to take a proactive stand in order to reset his presidency by looking at his cabinet in totality. Those who have failed should be shown the way out and those who have not been able to perform satisfactorily should be replaced or reshuffled.

"But it is time for Mr President to throw some people out of his cabinet and change the portfolio of some of them so they can help him to perform better. There is mid term fatigue that exists and the only way out is to bring in capable hands.

"If the first appointment into office was to appease the political interest, I think the president now should appoint those who are capable of delivering the mission, the vision and the programme of his own administration.

Senator Sani who is also the President of Civil Rights Congress (CRC) in Nigeria further said, "There is a message I'm sending to Mr. President to fumigate and disinfect presidency in the general interest of his own government and also the country as a whole," he stressed.