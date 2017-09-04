4 September 2017

Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Nigerian Pilgrims On Successful Hajj Completion

By Taofeek Lawal

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent greetings to the Nigerian contingents to this year's holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia for successful completion of hajj rites.

The president spoke through the chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barrister Abdullahi Muhammad Mukhtar, when he paid visits to Kaduna, Kano, Gombe, Nasarawa and Niger States' tents in Muna.

The president enjoined them to continue to be patient as hajj exercise is a tasking and religious task.

The NAHCON boss, while delivering the president's message, expressed satisfaction over the pilgrims' conduct during their stay in Muna and Arafat, saying they should continue to display the level of maturity till the end of the hajj exercise.

He said his group visited the tents to assess the condition of the pilgrims, listen to their complaints and advise them.

At all the tents visited, the leaders of the states commended NAHCON boss for finding time to visit them, just as he complained of shortage of facilities and poor cooling systems in tents in Muna and Arafat.

Prayers were offered for sound health and quick recovery of the president as well as progress and development of Nigeria.

The first flight of pilgrims back to Nigeria will commence on September 7 with Gombe State. The NAHCON CEO said this while at the Gombe State tent in Muna.

He advised the state's pilgrims board officials to ensure that the first batch of their pilgrims departed Makkah on September 6 for smooth operation.

