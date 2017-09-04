Nigeria: Build Nigeria of Your Dream, Tambuwal Appeals to NYSC Members

Sokoto — Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Sunday hosted members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the state to a sallah feast, with a call on them to always strive to build the Nigeria of their dream.

Speaking at the event attended by hundreds of the corps members at the Government House, Sokoto, Saturday night, Tambuwal commended them for their sacrifice and dedication to nation building, adding that despite the challenges facing the NYSC scheme and the nation as a whole, the youths should not lose focus as Nigeria will come out of it stronger.

"We believe in the oneness of this country. Nigeria is better off and greater as one strong nation. Every nation and country have their respective challenges. What we are facing in Nigeria is a passing phase and I believe we shall come out of it stronger.

"As youths, you are all talented in your own rights and as leaders, it our duty to lay solid platforms which will help you all to excel in your chosen careers. In Sokoto, we are happy with your contributions to the development of our state.

"For those of you who want to remain here with us after your service year, we will encourage you to stay. For those who want to go back home after your service, we pray to God to return you to your homes safely," he said.

