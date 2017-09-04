2 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jubilee Leaders Remain Steadfast Despite Verdict

By Joseph Openda

Jubilee Party leaders in Nyamira County have insisted on their loyalty to the party despite the Supreme Court's decision to quash the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement by the party's branch secretary Ambrose Ogeto, the leaders said they will respect the decision, urging the residents to maintain peace as they await direction from President Kenyatta.

"The ruling is welcome and I am asking the people of Nyamira County to uphold peace as we wait for the party leader to guide us on the way forward," part of the statement said.

VOTERS

The leaders reaffirmed their support of Mr Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, saying they will rally voters to vote them in again.

In the ruling issued on Friday, the court headed by Chief Justice David Maraga said the electoral commission committed "irregularities and illegalities" during relaying of results, harming the integrity of the process.

A rerun will be held within 60 days.

