Nigeria: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Alleges Lopsidedness in NNPC's Shake-Up

Abuja — The socio-political organisation of the Igbos, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit the recent reorganisation at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the interest of peace, unity and good governance.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo's grouse stems from the new set of managers appointed by the federal government-owned oil firm which it said was clearly done in favour of the North with the South-east totally ignored in the process.

The reorganisation at the NNPC saw the approval of 54 new appointments in what is seen as the first major overhaul of the establishment.

In a statement issued at the weekend and signed by its President General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, the Igbo body said that it is appalled at the consistent and unrepentant disdain shown to the people of the South-east by the Buhari-led administration as copiously displayed in the recent reorganisation at the NNPC.

The Igbo group said that it had thought that after the president's declaration in a broadcast recently that Nigeria's unity is settled and not negotiable that he would take all necessary actions in his governance to achieve it, but regretted that the NNPC shake up has not shown that the administration is walking its talk.

Details later...