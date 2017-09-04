3 September 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: 2019 Presidency - PDP Yet to Zone VP Slot

By Laleye Dipo

Minna — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to zone the vice-presidency to any region of the country, a chieftain of the party and past governor of Niger State, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has said.

Aliyu said it was not the responsibility of the party to pick a vice-presidential candidate but that of the presidential candidate.

Exchanging views with newsmen in Minna on Saturday, Aliyu said what is required is for the presidential candidate to pick his running mate and present such a candidate to the party for endorsement.

However he said the party hierarchy had zoned the chairmanship of the party to the South-west and the presidency to the north.

He explained that the caucus of the party had said the zoning not withstanding "any member of our party who feels strongly that he should contest for the positions is free to do so".

Nigeria

