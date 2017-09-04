Kenya: Nasa to Hold First Rally in Mathare

The National Super Alliance principals on Sunday are expected to address their first political rally after the Supreme Court annulled the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Nasa leaders will be in Mathare, Nairobi County, to shore up votes for presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

On Friday, the Supreme Court cancelled the presidential election outcome, arguing it was not conducted as per the law and ordered a fresh one within 60 days.

MATHARE

The rally at Masinde grounds will be addressed by Mr Odinga, his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka, Mr Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula .

It is not yet established whether former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto, who lost to Ms Joyce Laboso, will attend.

Nasa chief executive officer Norman Magaya said the leaders will first attend service at St Stephen Church.

COURT

The court led by Chief Justice David Maraga delivered the majority verdict that was supported by DCJ Philomena Mwilu and justices Smokin Wanjala and Isaac Lenaola.

However, their counterparts Njoki Ndung'u and Jackton Ojwang' dissented.

Judge Mohamed Ibrahim was indisposed.

Jubilee Party already started their campaigns and have addressed rallies in Nairobi, Narok and Nakuru.