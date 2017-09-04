4 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Politburo, Central Committee to Meet

By Sydney Kawadza

President Mugabe will this week address two crucial Zanu-PF meetings as the ruling party steps up preparations for 2018 harmonised elections.

In an interview yesterday, Zanu-PF national secretary for Administration Cde Ignatius Chombo said the party's First Secretary will chair the Politburo meeting at the revolutionary party's headquarters in Harare on Wednesday.

He said President Mugabe will then address and chair the 106th Ordinary Meeting of the Zanu-PF Central Committee on Friday. "Both meetings are set for this week at the party headquarters in Harare. The President and First Secretary will chair the Politburo meeting on Wednesday and address the Central Committee meeting on Friday," he said.

Cde Chombo also took time to advise Politburo and Central Committee members to make sure they are seated at 10am. "We expect all members to be seated by the usual 10am starting time at the usual venue for the Politburo meeting and the auditorium for the Central Committee meetings," he said.

The Politburo and Central Committee meetings come on the back of seven highly successful Presidential Youth Interface Rallies that have been addressed by President Mugabe.

The highly-subscribed Youth Interface meetings have drawn hundreds of thousands of Zanu-PF supporters as the revolutionary party flexes its mobilisation muscle ahead of Election 2018.

The Presidential Interface Rallies have been held in Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland West, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, and the Midlands Province.

The meetings are now set for Mashonaland Central, Bulawayo and Harare Metropolitan provinces.

