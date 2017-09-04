3 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Udart Introduces New Routes

Usafiri Dar es Salaam Rapid Transport is to introduce new routes.
By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — In order to improve public transport services and to attract many commuters in the city, Usafiri Dar es Salaam Rapid Transport (UDART) will introduce new routes from tomorrow.

The new routes are Morocco-Ubungo and Ubungo-Kimara, according to the public relation officer Ms Deus Bugaywa, when contacted by The Citizen by telephone.

According to Mr Bugaywa, the changes will include the Monday to Friday routes where the bus with number 007 (route 7) connecting commuters from Kimara to Morocco will now operate from 5 am to 10 pm.

Furthermore, the company has introduced new routes in which the bus number 008 (route 8) will now connect passengers from Morocco to Ubungo Bus Terminal.

While, the changes will now see the bus number 009 (route 9) connecting passengers from Ubungo Bus Terminal to Kimara, confirmed Mr Bugaywa.

"The aim is to improve efficiency in connecting the commuters from Kimara to Morocco using the same number of buses that we have," he said.

Adding "It is a temporary measure to ensure that passengers don't spend more than 4 minutes at the stations waiting for buses," he said.

The company is also in plans to buy new buses in a bid to increase efficiency of public transport services provision in the city, confirmed Mr Bugaywa.

