Zimbabwe: Nyamutsita, Chikanga Win Westgate Half Marathon

Canisious Nyamutsita and Betha Chikanga of Mr Pace Athletics Club are this year's Old Mutual Westgate half marathon champions.

Nyamutsita was the first to cross the finish line in 1hour 3minutes 2seconds in the men's section.

It was also his season's best in 21kms and for his effort he got $3 000.

The race, which started at Westgate Shopping Mall and ended at the same point, attracted over 1 000 participants with 383 taking part in the main race.

Nyamutsita took the lead with less than a kilometre to go to beat Misheck Sithole into second place and was ecstatic about winning the race.

"Today's race was a close one. It was tough because when it comes to this one everyone is prepared. It's a big race for us here in Zimbabwe and looking at local races, this is the major one. And so far it's the most rewarding, so it was difficult. But because of grace I won.

"When preparing for the Westgate race you have to be serious because it's tough, it's a flat course, so the competition is high. I only realised that I had won when I reached the finish line because Misheck was so close," said Nyamutsita.

Sithole was second in 1hour 3minutes 23seconds to pocket $1 500.

Munyaradzi Jari took third place in 1hour 4minutes 45seconds and walked away $800 richer.

In the women's race Chikanga also had a good day as she claimed the top spot in 1 hour 15minutes 28seconds and got $3 000.

The Chitungwiza-based athlete, who is also under Mr Pace Athletics Club owned by seasoned long-distance runner Collen Makaza, was pleased with her victory as she is just coming from another successful outing in South Africa where she won the Mandela Day half marathon a week ago.

"It was fine for me because I managed to be number one. So I want to thank God and I want to thank my manager and coach Makaza and my team. I am so happy. It was quite challenging with the top athletes here.

"I didn't think I would win this race, it was tough. But I want to thank God because I managed to win," said Chikanga.

Rudo Mhonderwa was second in 1hour 15minutes 38seconds and in third place was Rutendo Nyahora in 1hour 17minutes 40seconds.

They received $1 500 and $800 respectively.

The top three in both men and women categories also got a Huawei Y3 Lite courtesy of Econet Wireless.

In wheelchair racing, Elford Moyo once again underlined his status as the best when he defended his title in 1hour 2minutes 1second.

On second position was Samson Muroyiwa with a time of 1hour 9minutes 13seconds, followed by Munyaradzi Katiyo on third place in 1hour 11minutes 40seconds.

Margaret Bangajena emerged victorious in the women's section in 1hour 26minutes 31seconds.

Thandiwe Ndhlovu and Moleen Majoni were second and third in 1hour 32minutes 8seconds and 1hour 38minutes 10seconds respectively.

The winners in this section got $1 000.

This year's race saw CIMAS, Arenel, Econet, Coca-Cola and Pick n Pay also coming on board to support the event.