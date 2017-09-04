3 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: I'll Propel Simba to Win, Vows Ghanaian

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Ghanaian striker Nicholas Gyan has arrived in Tanzania to join Simba.

Gyan, who played for Ghanaian premier league team Ebusua Dwarfs, is expected to finalise a deal with Simba today.

Gyan was among prayers who were introduced during Simba Day and later left the country to finalise his contract with the Dwarfs.

The player yesterday promised to take the team to the next level. That will include contributing to Simba's win in the Tanzania mainland premier league. "I went back Ghana to finalise transfer procedures. I had a valid contract with my former club, which expired on August 31. I am now free to join Simba; they treated me well when I was here for introduction. I am very happy to join the team; this is my first time to play outside Ghana. I want to enhance my profile in soccer. I will cooperate with others players to propel the club to the top of the league."

According to him, Simba have strong challengers -- Young Africans--but he is optimistic that his new club will excel in the league and in the African Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, Simba today play Zanzibar's Hard Rock in a friendly match at Uhuru Stadium. The match has been scheduled to start from 4pm and is part of the club's preparations ahead of an encounter with Azam FC.

Founded in 1936, Simba Sports Club is one of Tanzania's big football clubs. Initially, it was called Queens, but was later changed to Eagles and Dar Sunderland, and in 1971 changed to its current name, Simba (Kiswahili for the Lion).

Ebusua Dwarfs was founded in 1939 in Cape Coast. It is currently a member of the Ghana Premier League.

