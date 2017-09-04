2 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sigoti Girls Shut Down After Dorm Fires

Photo: Anthony Omuya/ Daily Nation
Relatives of students at Moi Girls School Nairobi in tears after a fire burnt a dormitory leaving 8 students dead and 10 others injured.
By Victor Otieno

Sigoti Girls Secondary School in Nyakach, Kisumu County, has been closed down following fire incidents that razed two dormitories.

One of the dormitories caught fire on Friday and the other Saturday morning around 8am.

Students in form one, two and three have been told to report back to school in a fortnight while those in form four are expected back after a week.

MOI GIRLS

Principal Rose Ndiga said there are no casualties.

There was also a similar incident at Moi Girls School, Nairobi, on Saturday morning that has so far claimed at least seven lives.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said 10 other students were injured and are admitted to hospital.

"Out of the 10, two are in critical condition, doctors have told us the other eight are out of danger," he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Raila Odinga sent condolence messages to the family of the victims.

