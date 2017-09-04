Kenya: Ekuru Aukot Joins Push for Removal of IEBC

Thirdway Alliance presidential contestant Ekuru Aukot has asked the electoral agency's staff to resign, following the Supreme Court's ruling that invalidated the recent presidential election outcome.

Dr Aukot said Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati, chief executive Ezra Chiloba and other directors should resign because "they are culpable of irregularities and can therefore not supervise a repeat election".

He also called for auditing of the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (Kiems).

RERUN

On Friday the Supreme Court cancelled the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta after finding that the transmission of results by the IEBC, inter alia, was not done above law.

Chief Justice David Maraga, the court's president, ordered a repeat of the presidential race within 60 days.

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga has equally agitated for the installation of a new team, saying "IEBC committed criminal act and belong to jail".

PERSONNEL CHANGES

On Saturday, electoral commissioners held a crisis meeting to craft the way forward in light of the determination.

After the ruling, Mr Chebukati on Friday said:

"It is worth noting that the new commissioners only took office seven months ago, without any changes made to the secretariat.

"To protect the integrity of the sovereign will of the Kenyan people, the commission intends to make internal changes to our personnel and processes as we prepare for the fresh presidential election in 60 days."