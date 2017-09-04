Tanzania: End Wage Dispute to Save Zanzibar Economy

Visitors have been enthralled by Zanzibar's numerous attractions such as pristine beaches, historical buildings and rare primates.

The Isles of 1.3 million is also rich in culture, with its mesmerising music and friendly inhabitants. Even in the streets a newcomer is likely to be astounded by people resplendent in unique attire.

So, it is small wonder that the archipelago attracts many tourists. Even organisers of the famous Zanzibar International Film Festival have chosen the isles for such an annual event, away from cacophonous and culturally spoilt areas.

Since the 1980s, tourism has been growing at impressive rates. In the 1970s, the Isles' economy depended on cloves.

Currently tourism accounts for 27 per cent of Zanzibar's gross domestic product. A significant number of people work in the industry.

As climate change is taking its toll and donor funding is dwindling, Zanzibar has been keen to attract more investors to propel the economy to acme to create employment, alleviate poverty and raise government revenues. However, in July investors in tourism had a rude awakening as the government announced a 107 percent rise in the minimum wage.

The Ministry of Labour, Empowerment, the Elderly, Youth, Women and Children pegged the minimum wage for employees in tourism to Sh300,000, up from Sh145,000.

It also raised charges for casual labourers from Sh7,000 a day to Sh25,000 for unskilled ones and from Sh10,000 to Sh30,000 for skilled ones.

Reneging on promise to hold consultations

That was contrary to the government's earlier promise to meet the private sector to hammer out a deal on September 29.

It is undisputable fact that anything of the sort of a sweatshop is deplorable. Investors themselves have not shown any propensity for it. However, much as it is important to increase employees' pay to cope with the rising cost of living other factors should be taken into account. For example, with an increase in overnight royalty and concession fee by the Tanzania National Parks Authority from July 1, 2017, the new minimum wage is likely to grievously harm tourism.

The Zanzibar Association Tourism Investors warns that the new minimum wage will also force employers to adjust salaries of other workers upwards, increasing costs. The Zanzibar Social Security Fund has announced an increase in deductions from 15 per cent to 20 per cent on gross salaries of employees.

It is understood that large-scale investors sell their services and sign deals with their overseas counterparts one year in advance. So, changes cannot be made abruptly.

Although some employers are reported to have started paying the new rates, there is no guarantee that such salaries will be sustainable as jobs may be lost. Those are pitfall of Taylorism in attempting to manage matters as consultations could work well.

Fear is swirling that unless the rate is brought to a reasonable level, any harm in tourism will wreck the economy.

We call on the government to involve workers' representatives and employers in pegging the new salaries so as not to derail Zanzibar's ambitious 2000-2020 programme of expanding the economy from 4.5 per cent to 10.