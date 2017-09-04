Kenya: Hospital Discharges Moi Girls Students After Treatment

Photo: Anthony Omuya/ Daily Nation

Relatives of students at Moi Girls School Nairobi in tears after a fire burnt a dormitory leaving 8 students dead and 10 others injured.

Fifty Moi Girls Secondary School students have been treated at Nairobi Women's Hospital following a dorm fire on Saturday morning.

County commander Japhet Koome said that eight died.

Chief executive officer Felix Wanjala said they received the students at 2am.

CASUALTIES

Mr Wanjala said already 40 students were discharged while 10 are still admitted at the Adams Arcade-situated facility with minor burns.

One was referred to Gertrude's Children's Hospital with 66 per cent burn but is in stable condition.

"We are listed [as] the health service provider for the school. That is why after the incident the students were rushed here, most of the students have been discharged and only two had over 50 per cent burns," he said.

ANXIETY

The hospital has also offered counselling services to the parents and students.

They had also dispatched ambulances to the school in case of emergency.

A pall of anxiety and sorrow hung over the school as parents panicked over the slow pace at which they received information about the status of their children.

CONDOLENCE

It was only until 2pm when the administration allowed the parents to view the burned bodies for identification.

The journalists who were forced out of the compound by police could hear wailing.

The bodies were taken to Chiromo Funeral Parlour in two hearses and police vehicles at 3.05pm.

PRECAUTION

Various leaders among them President Uhuru Kenyatta, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris commiserated with the families of the casualties.

Ms Passaris said: "The police did a good job. You could see the parts put together on the ground and with nametags.

"However, they will need DNA tests since they are burned beyond recognition."

She said that schools should have fire drills and escape routes to avert deaths.

FORM ONES

Also present was Murang'a Woman rep Sabina Chege who said that only one body was recognisable but the other seven were burned beyond recognition.

Ms Chege said that some parents are yet to find their children.

A student who spoke to Nation said that the dormitory destroyed by the fire, named Kabarnet, was largely occupied by form ones students.

REPORT

Regarding the events leading to the incident, she said that at first when they heard noises at around 1.30am, they assumed that Kibera residents were rioting.

But after half an hour they were woken up that the dorm was on fire.

Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot said the fire report should be made public, to help prevent future incidents.