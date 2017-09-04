3 September 2017

Kenya: CAF Chiefs Cancel Inspection Tour of Facilities

By Cellestine Olilo

Kenya's chances of hosting Africa Nations Championship (Chan) remain uncertain after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) cancelled an inspection visit scheduled for September 7 on Sunday.

Caf indicated that its decision to defer the inspection tour has been necessitated by the current political climate following the Supreme Court's decision to nullify results of the presidential election and to order fresh elections within 60 days.

Immediately after communicating their decision, the continental football body dispatched its second vice president, Omari Selemani, to Nairobi to analyse the exact situation on the ground. Selemani was due in Nairobi Sunday evening.

NO INSPECTION TOUR

The news caught Football Kenya Federation officials and organisers of the event on the flat foot, as plans were in place to welcome the Caf inspectors for the make-or-break visit that was to begin on Thursday this week.

"We have just been informed that in light of the recent happenings, Caf will be sending its second vice president Mr Constant Omari Selemani to assess the political and security situation of the country, before they can proceed with the inspection visit," said a statement sent to newsrooms from FKF.

Selemani's visit remains unclear, although sources within Caf indicate that he will seek direct audience with the country's top leadership with the view of getting a final position regarding the government's willingness to host the 16-team continental showpiece.

This week's tour was believed to be the final visit by Caf inspectors who expressed profound disappointment with Kenya's level of preparedness in their previous tour in June.

Caf's decision to postpone the visit indefinitely therefore spells doom for the Local Organising Committee who have worked on overtime in the last four months to win back Caf's waning confidence in the country's ability to host the competition.

Last week, Sports Kenya completed the evaluation of tenders and settled on the contractors who will carry out construction works at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nyayo National Stadium, Kinoru Stadium, Kipchoge Keino Stadium and the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The stadiums were closed down last week to enable contractors get to work to ensure they are fitted with new seats, new grass turfs, electronic installations as well as the latest state of the art water reticulation and irrigation system aimed at maintaining the quality of the grass.

The uncertainty that came with Friday's Supreme Court's decision however complicated matters for the organisers who are already working on strict deadlines given the tournament's January 12 kick off.

