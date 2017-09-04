Kenya: Homeboyz Win Driftwood Sevens Title

National Sevens Circuit champions Homeboyz came from behind to beat resilient Nakuru 17-7 to lift the Driftwood Sevens title in a tough final the Mombasa Sports Club on Sunday.

The win saw Homeboyz take an early lead in the National Sevens Circuit which got underway in Mombasa at the weekend with 22 points with Nakuru bagging 19 points for second place.

In this tension charged but entertaining match, Nakuru - who had lost to Homeboyz 14-12 in the group match - took the lead through Monate Akuei, who touched down after some thrilling spade work from Brian Maina, who went on to convert for a 7-0 half time lead.

Homeboyz handled by Paul Murunga, who had Kenya Sevens stars Cyprian Kuto, Leonard Mugaisi and Jeff Oluoch doing the job, regrouped and came to the second half forcefully. Mugaisi, Keith Wasike and Charles Omondi landed the crucial tries as Michael Wanjala made one conversion for the victory.

Mugaisi would be declared the most valuable player. "Most of the players in my team won the Series last year. I knew they would turn the fortunes around and win after we trailed," said Murunga, who hailed his charges for a good start to their Series title defence.

However, Murunga said he will ring out some changes to the squad ahead of the next leg of the Series, Kabeberi Sevens this weekend depending on the injuries and energy levels.

Nakuru coach Mitch Ochola said his boys failed to take their chances and had to pay the price but promised to prepare adequately for the remaining part of the season.

"We want to be consistent and we will ensure we take advantage of our very good conditioning to excel in the remaining series," said Ochola, a former Strathmore Leos coach.

Homeboyz beat Menengai Oilers 10-5 while Nakuru defeated tournament's surprise package Mean Machine 5-0 in the semi-finals.

Earlier in the quarter-finals, Mean Machine stunned Driftwood defending champions Kenya Harlequin 7-0 while Homeboyz beat Nondies 19-7. Menengai Oilers beat Impala 10-0 while Nakuru edged out Kabras 12-5.

Mwamba beat KCB 12-10 to lift the Challenge Trophy. Mwamba had earlier on beaten Strathmore 24-0 in the semis while KCB saw off Blak Blad 12-7 in the other last four encounter.

Makueni defeated Masinde Muliro University 17-5 to win the Division Two title at the event. Action moves to Nairobi for the Kabeberi Sevens this weekend.