Kenya Magistrates and Judges Slam Attacks on Judiciary

Nairobi — The Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) has condemned what they termed as an assault on the Judiciary by the top leadership of this country following the decision to nullify the August 8 presidential elections.

Speaking to the press at the Supreme Court of Kenya, Secretary Genreral Bryan Khaemba urged Kenyans to ignore political rhetoric coming from the political class calling it hot air.

"The KMJA takes exception to remarks attributed to the top leadership of this country which were made at a political rally yesterday and which had the effect of disparaging the judges of the Supreme Court," he said.

In a response that appeared to be a rebuttal to President Uhuru Kenyatta's remarks the association affirmed that the Judiciary is an independent body that will not be cowed by threats.

"In, particular, the President of this country referred to the President of the Supreme Court and the other judges as "wakora".

"He went on to make veiled threats against the same judges based on their decision. The same threats against the Judiciary have been repeated at state house today," he said.

"We condemn this assault on the decisional independence of the honourable judges," he added.

The association however clarified that decisions of the courts can be criticised.

"In the same vain we hasten to add that robust and focused critiques of the awaited reasoned judgment of the Supreme Court by all interested parties will be well in order," Khaemba affirmed.

The association also hailed the Supreme Court of Kenya for delivering on its mandate despite the strict timelines and the bulky pleadings, evidence, and submissions which they had to critically analyze.