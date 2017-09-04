Kenya: You Have a Chance to Vote Out Jubilee, Odinga Tells Supporters

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Sunday described the Supreme Court judgment that annulled the presidential elections as a second chance for Kenyans to vote out what he said was an oppressive government.

Mr Odinga laid down to his supporters what he said was a pathway to power after the Friday Supreme Court judgment. "We won, they stole, we caught them, and now we will beat them again fair and square," said Mr Odinga on Sunday.

"Had the IEBC agreed to open the servers, there would have been no need to go for a fresh poll. I would have just been declared the winner. We won! We beat him by 1.5 million votes, and we will do it again," Mr Odinga told his supporters at Masinde Muliro Grounds in Mathare.

He was referring to an order by the Supreme Court for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the request of Mr Odinga's legal team, to open its servers, a request that the agency failed to grant when the report by the court's registrar was presented to the team.

OPRESSIVE GOVERNMENT

According to Mr Odinga, the task for Kenyans in the poll to be called within 60 days of the judgment of the court will be to vote out an oppressive government and vote him in, referring to himself as the poster boy of change and hope.

"We beat Uhuru and he knows it. We will do it again. I ask you to channel your anger to voting to the last man when a new poll is called," said Mr Odinga.

He rubbished President Kenyatta's outbursts on the Supreme Court following the judgment that annulled his win, paving way for what was Africa's and the Commonwealth's first such decision by a Supreme Court.

It was the fourth in the world after Ukraine, Austria and the Maldives.

"You nagged us to go to court, we did. The court listened to us and said you stole our vote, and ordered a new election. What more do you want from us?" he asked.

DISAGREED

He asked President Kenyatta to borrow a leaf from him, saying he had disagreed with the judgment of the court in 2013, but had not resorted to abusing the judges.

"Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, leave Kenyans alone. Do not abuse Justice Maraga," said Mr Odinga.

Mr Odinga's running mate Kalonzo Musyoka, who was a co-petitioner in the case, hailed the Supreme Court judgment as precedent-setting, saying it was now being celebrated around the word.

However, he told the National Super Alliance (Nasa) supporters, the battle for State House did not end in them winning the case.

FRESH POLL

"Do not tire. We are so close. And we are saying: Never again will the people of Kenya cast a vote and then what is thrown at them are computer generated leaders," said Mr Musyoka.

Mr Musalia Mudavadi, another Nasa co-principal said they will marshal all resources to win in the fresh poll.

"Jubilee's theft of our votes was digital, but we caught them manually. Let us now turn out to vote to the last man, and show the world that no one should try to subvert our will," said Mr Mudavadi.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho revealed a plan to "guard Raila's votes" in which he said all elected leaders of the Nasa coalition will be involved.

"I will send Babu Owino and Steve Mbogo to Kiambu to guard the votes, and then I will go to Nyeri. We will guard every vote," said Mr Joho.