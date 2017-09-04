Kenya: Call Elections in a Month, Ruto and Murkomen Say

Nakuru — Deputy President William Ruto and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen want the repeat presidential election done in four weeks.

Speaking in Nakuru Saturday when the Jubilee Party took its campaigns there, the two said there was no need to wait for 60 days.

At the same time, President Uhuru Kenyatta said no one should attempt to alter composition of the electoral body.

President Kenyatta said he was aware of plans by Chief Justice David Maraga and High Court Judge George Odunga to disband the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

President Kenyatta maintained that the re-run will happen as directed by the top court but it will be conducted by the IEBC.

"We have heard they want other people or organisations to preside over the repeat polls but that cannot happen," he said.

Ruto and Murkomen said their voters were ready to go back to the ballot.

Murkomen insisted that the fresh election should be done within four weeks presided over by the IEBC.

"Let the Opposition and the courts respect IEBC, if the seven commissioners of the electoral body must go let the seven judges of the Supreme Court also go," said Murkomen.

He said JP wanted to restore democracy in Kenya since there was no way the decision of 15 million people could be overturned by a few people.

The DP said it was not right for the Chief Justice and his team and cronies to disrespect the decision of millions of Kenyans.

He urged IEBC to give a date for the next election adding that the country could manage its affairs.

He said Kenyans were ready to prove that they can once again choose their leaders.

President Kenyatta Uhuru wondered why the Opposition chose not to decline positions won by their candidates yet the elections were also conducted by IEBC.

"Let them not tell us that the elections shall be conducted by international bodies," said President Kenyatta.