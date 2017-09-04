3 September 2017

Kenya: Achieng Lifts Spedag Ladies Past Olympic in Cracker

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Spedag Ladies FC edged Mombasa Olympic 3-2 in a thrilling Kenya Women Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday.

It was a sweet revenge for Spedag, who lost 4-2 to Olympic during the first leg match at the same venue three months ago.

Olympic had a lucky lead when Spedag's Sharon Bushenei scored an own goal in the first four minutes but Harambee Starlet's midfielder Avilia Cheris equalised nine minutes later before Bushenei made amends with a goal to give Spedag 2-1 lead at half time.

Olympic levelled the scores two minutes after the break via Lenuix Achieng. But Spedag would have the final say thanks to captain Wendy Achieng's goal with half an hour to the final whistle.

Spedag head coach, Christine Nanjala said she was satisfied with the performance of her players given that they won the match without some of their regular players.

"We played without some of national team players who are nursing injuries. I'm happy we've avenged the defeat we suffered in our first round clash," Nanjala said.

Her Olympic counterpart, Joseph Oyoo said they were affected by the absence of Starlet's new call up Gererder Akinyi and he had to field speedy winger Nuru Mustafa to play at central defence position.

"I'm sure if Gererder was there and Nuru playing at her usual position, we would have won the game," said Oyoo.

The game started at a cracking pace with Olympic piling the pressure in their opponent's half. They missed a first minute chance when Mwanahalima Adam sent a powerful shot which was brilliantly saved by Spedag goalkeeper Samantha Okeya.

Olympic took the lead in the fourth minute after Bushenei turned Winfred Achieng's corner into her own net.

Cherish levelled for Spedag in the 13th minute when she made a solo move to blast the ball past the hapless Olympic goalkeeper Mariam Bidii and 14 minutes later, Bushenei netted Spedag's second goal.

