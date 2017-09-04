Kenya: Jubilee Wages War on CJ Maraga in Start of Campaign

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto launched the second round of their re-election campaigns in Nakuru by accusing Supreme Court judges of colluding with the opposition to rule in their favour.

The Jubilee Party leaders had no kind words for Chief Justice David Maraga and his colleagues who nullified Mr Kenyatta's August 8 election win.

"He has gone and planned with his people from the court thinking that we will be afraid.

"But they should read our eyes, we only fear God and the rule of law," President Kenyatta told thousands of his supporters in Nakuru Town on Saturday.

"Maraga... don't joke with Kenyans we are not stupid.

"Humbling ourselves does not mean we are fearing, maintaining peace is not being fools," the president said during the impromptu visit.

IEBC

They said they are ready for a fresh election, but firmly stated that it must be presided over by the current electoral commission headed by Mr Wafula Chebukati and not anyone else.

"Maraga and your people, you directed election to be held in 60 days.

"IEBC will conduct the election and that is it. We do not know about that other party we are being told to wait for, there is nothing like that and we are not jokers also," Mr Kenyatta said.

Nasa leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday said they would push for the removal of the commission, because they do not have faith in it.

POLITICS

Mr Kenyatta said if the commissioners are ejected from office then the Supreme Court judges must do so too.

"Disbandment of the IEBC should start with disbandment of Supreme Court."

They two principals insisted that the will of the people was strongly expressed in the August 8 elections.

DP Ruto claimed the judgment passed by the Court was influenced by political connections.

"Maraga can't tell us it's important to have connections in court. We have connections with the people on the ground," Mr Ruto said.

VOTERS

Mr Ruto added that the people's will would still prevail in the rerun.

"Vitendawili (poverbs, in reference to Raila Odinga) and Maraga, whether they like it or not it's the people's decision that will stand," he said.

Nakuru Jubilee politicians led by Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Senator Susan Kihika promised to deliver the county votes.

"We are waiting for the date and we shall return our president," Mr Kinyanjui said.

TRIBES

Jubilee got 639,528 votes and Mr Odinga got 111,789 votes.

On Mr Odinga's description of them as computer-generated leaders, they said they were voted in by all the tribes.

"We came here to confirm whether you are the computer chic's we are being told voted for us.

"This is because we know it is the 44 tribes that woke up in the morning and voted for us," the President said.

ICC

The two principals went to Kapkures in the afternoon after holding a meeting with governors and ward representatives at State House, Nairobi.

They also addressed a rally in Kaptembwa slum before heading to Nakuru Town where they met with a mammoth crowd at Pinkam Roundabout - their favourite venue.

They said it is in Nakuru where Jubilee was born.

This became clearer after after they held a thanksgiving prayer rally at Afraha Stadium after being acquitted of crimes against humanity charges by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

UNITED NATIONS

They also held their final rally ahead of the recent polls at Afraha stadium.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said Jubilee will not be moved by the Supreme Court's verdict.

Senator Murkomen also told off Nasa over its calls for the disbandment of the IEBC.

"Raila must respect IEBC. The commission will preside over the fresh election.

"If Raila wants [the] United Nations to conduct it, he should go and vie there but Kenya's election will be conducted by IEBC," he said.

Ms Kihika said Nakuru residents are ready to overwhelmingly back the president.

"The court's decision does not change anything."