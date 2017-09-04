Sudan: Cholera - Five Dead in Central Darfur Camp

Bindisi / Nierteti / Zamzam — Five people, including three children, have succumbed to cholera in a camp for displaced people in Bindisi, Central Darfur, since Sunday.

45 others have been infected in the camp, one of the sheikhs told Radio Dabanga. Bindisi hospital recorded three new cases of cholera on Thursday, bringing the number of patients hospitalised to seven.

"Cholera cases have increased in the camp over the past two weeks," he said. A number of patients have been transferred to Zalingei and Garsila hospitals because of the poor health care in Bindisi Hospital.

The isolation centre of Nierteti hospital in Central Darfur recorded three cases of cholera on Wednesday and Thursday.

One of the camp Sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that the centre received two cases from villages near Nierteti on Wednesday, while the centre received one case from Nierteti camps. "The number of hospitalised cases at the cholera isolation centre in Nierteti hospital amounted to 12 on Thursday."

Yesterday Radio Dabanga reported that the medical isolation centre at Zalingei Royal Hospital in Central Darfur recorded 16 new cases of cholera on Tuesday.

In Zamzam camp for the displaced, south of El Fasher, two people died of cholera and three others were infected on Tuesday and Thursday. A camp sheikh told Radio Dabanga that on Tuesday the centre recorded one death and two new cases on Thursday morning. There currently are four hospitalised cases.

'Drop in cases'

On Wednesday activists reported to Radio Dabanga that there has been a drop in cholera cases and deaths in Kass of South Darfur and El Sareif Beni Hussein in North Darfur.