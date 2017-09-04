Sudan: Student Stabbed to Death in Omdurman Dormitory

Omdurman — A man was stabbed to death with a knife in his student dormitory in Omdurman on Thursday morning.

Jafar Mohamed Abdelbagi, nicknamed Jifara, was killed while at least two other university students were wounded in a clash in El Shigla dormitory of the Omdurman Islamic University. The police arrived to force the students out with tear gas and beating them with batons.

The man, also a student, suspected of the murder surrendered himself to the police. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Abdelbagi was from South Darfur and studied at the Faculty of Commerce of El Nilein University.

Yesterday two reports were circulated about the incident. The first report stated that the incident was caused by students supportive of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) who attacked Darfuri students in their rooms.

Another report stated that it was a criminal incident resulting from personal differences.

Yesterday, students told Radio Dabanga that at least two of the injured were Darfuri students who are receiving treatment in the hospital.