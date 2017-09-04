1 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Sadiq Al-Mahdi Describes Arms Collection Decision in Darfur As Good

Omdurman — The Chairman of the Umm National Party, the Imam (leader) al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, has described the presidential decision to collect arms in Darfur states by the right decision, pointing out that the spread of arms has caused the civil wars and security disturbances in neighboring countries.

In his address of Eid al-Adha sermon, al-Mahdi called on worshipers at the mosque of , Al-sayed Abdulrahman al-Mahdi, in Wad Noubawi area in Omdurman, to develop the jurisprudence of dealing with the people of other holy religions on the basis of the Charter of the Faithful. Calling for the need to expand dealing with the others on the basis of no compulsion in religion, and to abide by the Charter of the Harmony of Civilizations citing Qur'anic verses in this regard.

