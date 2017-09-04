Sudan: President of Republic Congratulates Sudanese Peoples On Eid Al-Adha

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omar al-Bashir has congratulated the Sudanese people on Eid al-Adha, hoping that the country will enjoy peace, security and stability, and that the world of Islam, the Arab world, and the whole world will enjoy the spirit of security, stability and cooperation for the good of all peoples and humanity.

In his address to the Sudanese people, President al Bashir, said that the Sudan needs the efforts of all its people to engage in dialogue, to cooperate and to work together to embrace a new stage of hope in order to translate these lofty meanings into a method that would bring together and unite the beloved homeland.

He added that Eid al-Adha is a great occasion in which we remember the values of sacrifice, redemption and values of compassion and loyalty. It is also an occasion for to feel close to God the Almighty. He indicated that the Eid is an occasion to affirm the unity of faith among Muslims on the principles of brotherhood, love and reconciliation.

President al -Bashir in remembrance to the glorious history has saluted Prophet Mohamed, peace be upon him, pledging requirement to make the occasion an inspiration for the path of reform, construction and development so as to unite on the faith and values of moderation.