1 September 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Driver Kidnapped in Central Darfur

Nierteti — Armed men kidnapped a man in Nierteti, Central Darfur, on Thursday afternoon.

Mohamed Musa Hamza was taken from his tuktuk vehicle (a type of rickshaw) to an unknown destination, one of the sheikhs in the camps for displaced people in Nierteti locality told Radio Dabanga.

Four members of a militia, wearing military uniforms, told the driver of the car, Mohamed Musa, to get out. Musa was on his way to western Nierteti. Under the threat of arms he was abducted and his vehicle taken.

The sheikh said that the police in Nierteti has been informed about the incident.

