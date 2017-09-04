Sudan: Refugfees' Association, AU-UN JSR Congratulate On Eid El Adha

Khartoum — Several organisations congratulated the people of Sudan on Eid El Adha.

The Association of Refugees and Displaced People congratulated the Sudanese people in general and the displaced people and refugees in particular on Eid El Adha. Hussein Abu Sharati, the spokesman for the Association of Refugees and Displaced People wished that everyone would return to security, peace and stability.

He called on the Sudanese people to be united and tolerant and to focus on the main objective of the rights of displaced people, refugees and other Sudanese people.

Furthermore he stressed the need to collect arms in cooperation with the United Nations, pointing to the weapons collection campaign which is currently ongoing in Darfur.

"The current collection of arms is a play," Abu Sharati said, and he renewed his demand to bring the perpetrators of war crimes in all Sudan to international justice and relieve of the country from armed militias.

Also the African Union - United Nations Joint Special Representative Jeremiah Mamabolo sent a message to the people of Sudan on the occasion of Eid El Adha:

"During this time, it is an opportunity to be cognisant of the key symbolic messages of peace and sacrifice. The road to achieving peace is not easy and is fraught with many challenges. It is only when we have the will and the resolve that peace can be achieved, to the great benefit of the whole community.

During celebrations of this year's Eid, it is important to remain hopeful that further positive developments will occur in the ongoing quest for peace, security and development in Darfur, and indeed all of Sudan.

I am certainly optimistic that the combined efforts of many parties, when imbued with goodwill and the appropriate level of resolve, can contribute to a sustainable peace for Sudan and its people.

At this time, I want to also acknowledge the UN peacekeepers who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of peace, security and development in Darfur, and for the many others who continue to work tirelessly toward these goals.